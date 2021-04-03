 Skip to main content
Vera Marie Krampen (nee Schiralli)

April 13, 1944 - March 10, 2021

GREEN VALLEY, AZ - Vera Marie Krampen (nee Schiralli) "The Feng Shui Lady," 76 known for her artistic talent and remarkable persona passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2021.

Born April 13, 1944 in Gary, IN to Rocco and Katherine Schiralli. Siblings: Antoinette (George) Nissan, Victor Schiralli and Samuel Schiralli.

Survived by her husband, Jimmy Krampen; sons: Mark (Gaylen) Wakefield, Chuck (Nancy) Wakefield and Matt (Barb) Wakefield; five grandchildren and six nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

