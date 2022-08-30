 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vera Paczolt (nee Sammy)

  • 0
Vera Paczolt (nee Sammy)

Dec. 1, 1933 - Aug. 26, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Vera Paczolt (nee Sammy), age 88, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Vera is survived by her children: John (Linda) Paczolt, Ted Paczolt, Carolyn (Tom) Blackburn, Susan (Michael) McCoy, Tom (Carol) Paczolt; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalie Yelich.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband, John Paczolt; parents, Louis and Irene Sammy; brothers: John Sammy, George Sammy, Louis Sammy, Jr.; sister, Marie Flynn.

Vera was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 557 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Vera's name to the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation at www.pmsf.org

Visit Vera's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts