Dec. 1, 1933 - Aug. 26, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Vera Paczolt (nee Sammy), age 88, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Vera is survived by her children: John (Linda) Paczolt, Ted Paczolt, Carolyn (Tom) Blackburn, Susan (Michael) McCoy, Tom (Carol) Paczolt; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalie Yelich.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband, John Paczolt; parents, Louis and Irene Sammy; brothers: John Sammy, George Sammy, Louis Sammy, Jr.; sister, Marie Flynn.

Vera was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 557 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Vera's name to the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation at www.pmsf.org

