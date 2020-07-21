× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vera Vranic

GRIFFITH, IN — Vera Vranic of Griffith, IN fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday July 18, 2020, at the age of 90.

A native of South Bend, IN Vera was the second youngest of 11 children born to Serbian immigrants. From birth Vera was a devout Orthodox Christian and worked tirelessly for her St. George Serbian Orthodox Church serving as Church Board secretary, Church School Board member and teacher, founding member and first officer of the Bishop Stefan Lastavica Choir Board, Serb National Federation (SNF) Auditing Board, SNF Lodge 171 financial secretary, St. George Circle of Serbian Sisters, Midwest Diocese Circle of Serbian Sisters and Midwest Diocese Summer Camp registrar. Vera rarely missed Divine Liturgy, helped sing responses during weekday services and was given two proclamations from two separate Midwest Diocese bishops. Vera had an impact on generations of Serbian-Americans across the Midwest and the United States.

Vera was married to the love of her life, the late Vaso Vranic until his death in 1989. The happy couple was blessed with a daughter Maria whom they both were incredibly proud of. In addition to her daughter, Vera's greatest joy was her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.