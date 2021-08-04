 Skip to main content
Verda D. Bardwell "Aunt DeeDee"

October 16, 1939 - August 2, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Verda D. Bardwell "Aunt DeeDee", age 81, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Verda is survived by her twin sister, Verla (Ron) Martin; sisters: Priscilla Mileske, Carol Green, Patricia Witham; and special niece, Debra Belcher.

Verda was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Nanetta; siblings: Luella, Charlotte, George, Donald, Lillian, Katherine and Edward.

Verda attended Family Christian Center in Munster and New Hope Church of God in Portage.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Loomis officiating. Interment to follow at Salem Cemetery in Hebron, IN.

For the health and safety of the Bardwell Family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.

Visit Verda's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

