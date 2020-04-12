× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Verda Page Dawkins of East Chicago passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at home.

Survivors: four daughters, Ann (E. Garr) Hurt, Dawn Dawkins, Mari-elizabeth Dawkins, Aliesa (Anthony) Jones; one son, John E. (Danika) Dawkins; three grandchildren, Terah Dawn Paynes, MGySgt E. Garrett Hurt, Jonna Lauren Dawkins; five great grandchildren, Joi Gillespie, E. Andrew Hurt, Nia Hurt, Aleesha Hurt, Cory Elijah David Paynes; special nieces, Dr. Dorothy Jean Calhoun and Patricia Dixon Darden; special great nephew, Rev. Dion (Annette) Wallace; godson, Julian Harvey and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, George Dawkins; son, Michael Dawkins; five sisters and four brothers.

Private services will be held at the family's convenience with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Gary.

Mrs. Dawkins was a former member of Zion Baptist Church for over 70 years and now an active member of Advancing Christ's Kingdom Ministries in East Chicago for three years. She was a member of the Mother's Board and Intercessory Prayer Ministry at both churches.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Dawkins family during their time of loss.