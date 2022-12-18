 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Verda Ponder

  0
Verda Ponder

March 25, 1931 - Dec. 10, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Verda Ponder, 91 years old of Merrillville, IN, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born March 25, 1931, in Livingston, KY to Fred and Grace (Large) Ponder.

Verda was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Louie Ponder. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at KOSANKE Funeral Home (new location), 309 S. Main Street, Kouts, IN, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Kouts.

