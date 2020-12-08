HOBART, IN - Verica Marinic, age 89, of Hobart passed away Saturday December 5, 2020 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso in the loving arms of her family. Verica was born November 13, 1931 in Vodena Draga, Bosiljevo, Croatia to the late Janko and Jelka (Maglicic) Bajac. She retired from the housekeeping department of St. Anthony Hospital. She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, enjoyed crocheting caps for babies at St. Mary Medical Center, she also volunteered at St. Mary Medical Center. She was a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Croatian Catholic Church in Gary and a current member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart.

Verica is survived by her two children: Ivanka Pejoski of Valparaiso and Zelko Marinic of Hobart; four grandchildren: Christina, Michael, Danielle, and Mirko; her brother, Marko (Irene) Bajac of Canada, and many loving relatives in Canada, Croatia, Australia, and throughout America.

Verica was preceded in death by her parents, Janko and Jelka; her brothers: Miko, Drago, Joze, and Mirko; and her sisters: Marica, Katica, and Zorica.

Verica was the most loving mother and grandmother. She dedicated her life to her faith and her family. Her pure, beautiful spirit will live in our hearts for eternity.