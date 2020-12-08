HOBART, IN - Verica Marinic, age 89, of Hobart passed away Saturday December 5, 2020 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso in the loving arms of her family. Verica was born November 13, 1931 in Vodena Draga, Bosiljevo, Croatia to the late Janko and Jelka (Maglicic) Bajac. She retired from the housekeeping department of St. Anthony Hospital. She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, enjoyed crocheting caps for babies at St. Mary Medical Center, she also volunteered at St. Mary Medical Center. She was a former member of St. Joseph the Worker Croatian Catholic Church in Gary and a current member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart.
Verica is survived by her two children: Ivanka Pejoski of Valparaiso and Zelko Marinic of Hobart; four grandchildren: Christina, Michael, Danielle, and Mirko; her brother, Marko (Irene) Bajac of Canada, and many loving relatives in Canada, Croatia, Australia, and throughout America.
Verica was preceded in death by her parents, Janko and Jelka; her brothers: Miko, Drago, Joze, and Mirko; and her sisters: Marica, Katica, and Zorica.
Verica was the most loving mother and grandmother. She dedicated her life to her faith and her family. Her pure, beautiful spirit will live in our hearts for eternity.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, IN 46342 with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Mc Cool Cemetery in Portage.
Due to County Health Restrictions, visitation will be limited to 25 attendees at any one time, face masks are required, and social distancing must be observed.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.