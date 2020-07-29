× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Veritian Toshima Riddle was born March 17, 1960 to John Thomas Riddle and Phyllis Marion Gamble Robinson. Affectionately known as "Shima" she graduated from Bishop Noll Institute In 1978. In 1982, she received her B.A. in Telecommunications from Michigan State University, After graduating from college, Shima relocated to Alaska for several years, with family, until she settled in Maryland where she resided until her death.

While in Maryland, she chose a career in Insurance that spanned over twenty-five years. She was dedicated and hardworking.

Veritian departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, Maryland. Continuing her legacy and cherishing her memory are her sister: Marie M. Robinson; niece, Mia M. Brown; nephew, LeGary L. Robinson; great-nephew and niece: Titus King Emmanuel and Zoe Elizabeth Marie Brown; paternal uncle: Alvin (Betty) Riddle and maternal uncle, Alex Gamble; best friend, Eleanor (Billy) Good; and numerous cousins and additional friends.