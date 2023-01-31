Feb. 3, 1931 - Jan. 28, 2023
KOUTS, IN - Verlin E. Birky, 91 of Kouts, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was born February 3, 1931, at home in Valparaiso to the late Jake and Emma (Miller) Birky. Verlin graduated from Morgan Township High School and made his career as a lifelong farmer in Porter County, raising Angus cattle, hogs, and corn and beans. He was a member of Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts, the American Angus Association, and 4-H where he served as a leader and on the swine committee for over 30 years. He enjoyed cheering for the Chicago Cubs and Indiana University Hoosiers. Verlin will be remembered as a jokester with a wonderful sense of humor. Whenever guests left his house, he'd impart this wisdom, "Don't take any wooden nickels." Verlin was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
On February 10, 1952, in Valparaiso, Verlin married Marjorie Casbon, who survives, along with their children: Kent (Betty) Birky of Middlebury, Connie (Gary) Miller of Goshen, Rebecca (David) Mishler of PA, Ron (Cheri) Birky of Morgan Township, Kevin J. (Carie) Birky of Wheatfield; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Marlin Birky; sisters, Uarda King and LaVerne Birky; and grandchildren, Isaac and David Mishler.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N. Main S.t, Kouts, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Joel Short officiating. A private burial will take place at Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hopewell Mennonite Church. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.