KOUTS, IN - Verlin E. Birky, 91 of Kouts, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was born February 3, 1931, at home in Valparaiso to the late Jake and Emma (Miller) Birky. Verlin graduated from Morgan Township High School and made his career as a lifelong farmer in Porter County, raising Angus cattle, hogs, and corn and beans. He was a member of Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts, the American Angus Association, and 4-H where he served as a leader and on the swine committee for over 30 years. He enjoyed cheering for the Chicago Cubs and Indiana University Hoosiers. Verlin will be remembered as a jokester with a wonderful sense of humor. Whenever guests left his house, he'd impart this wisdom, "Don't take any wooden nickels." Verlin was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.