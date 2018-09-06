Mrs. Verna Jean Steele-Hickman passed away on Sunday September 2, 2018 at the age of 72. She was the eldest of nine siblings born to Melvin Sr. and Juanita Hester. Verna attended Hammond Technical Vocational High School and also attended Sawyer College where she received an associate's degree. After schooling she was employed with St. Margaret Mercy Hospital as a unit clerk for over 20 years. All Services are Friday September 7,2018. Wake 10:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. At Bethel C.O.G.I.C. 815 Michigan St. Hammond, IN. Administrator. Joseph S. Alford officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN.