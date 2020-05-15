Verna Solan (nee Paquette)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND, IN - Vera Solan (nee Paquette) age 87, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Verna is survived by her sons, Rick (Valerie) Solan and Chris (Kayse) Solan; grandchildren, Jonathan Solan, Teryn (Rachel) Solan, Lindsey Solan, Dylan Solan and Brittany Hasiak; sister, Annette(Robert) Greise; her nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly and her very special friend, Jean Vuckovich. Preceded in death by her husband and lifelong Love Dick; daughter Nicki; sisters, Betty Moskun and Elaine Anderson; brothers, Edward, Robert, Richard and Vernon.

Verna loved her garden from daffodils in the spring, to mums in the fall. She enjoyed playing cards, baking, ice skating, and fishing with her husband. But most of all, Verna loved her family and close friends. Most family vacations were to Michigan or Florida to be with her sisters. This resulted in Pinochle games until the sun came up.

Due to the current situation, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org/indiana.

Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com