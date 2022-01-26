 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Verne R. Sanford

VALPARAISO, IN - Verne R. Sanford, 86, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Goshen. He served as a Professor of Mathematics at Valparaiso University, was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and participated in many Valparaiso organizations.

Survivors include his wife, Marie; children: Colleen, Keith, Paul, Linda and Amy; and sisters: Delores and Carol.

Visitation Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 12:30–2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m.

See MoellerFuneralHome.com for extended obituary.

