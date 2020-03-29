CROWN POINT, IN - Verneice "Granny" Anderson, age 98 of Wittenberg Village Healthcare in Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 with her loving son Jack and his loving wife Roxane (whom Verneice considered her daughter) consoling and holding her hands.

Verneice is survived by her son Jack (Roxane) Anderson; daughter Rae Lynn Hutchinson; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her many friends and caregivers. Preceded in death by husband Raymond Anderson and from her beloved hometown of Redwater, TX, her parents Charlie and Golda Walker and her eight siblings.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private entombment service at Maplewood Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Verneice's Life will be planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Verneice's name can be made to First United Methodist Church (520 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356) or to Wittenberg Village Healthcare (1200 E. Luther Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307). PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE of Crown Point entrusted to arrangements.

