MERRILLVILLE, IN - Vernell Johnson was born on August 16, 1950 to Elizabeth Johnson in Summit, MS. Vernell graduated from Burglund High School in McComb, MS in 1968. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Olde Miss University in Oxford, MS. Vernell moved to Indiana in 1972; where he wed his wife, Jeanette Tucker and to this union two children were born, Tavares and Kwaume. He worked for over 40 years at E. J. & E. as a Switchman. Vernell was also employed with the Department of Children and Family Service in Gary IN; where he worked for over 30 years. He loved golfing, volleyball, good food and great music.
Vernell departed this life on Monday, November 12, 2018. He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Johnson; his older brother, John D. Shaw; wife, Jeanette Johnson; son, Tavares Johnson; nephews: Edward Jr., Michael and Danyelle. Vernell leaves to cherish his memory his beloved son, Kwaume Johnson of Indianapolis, IN; one sister, Gloria (Edward) Robinson of Gary IN; four brothers: Bobby (Diane) Johnson, Larry (Marie) Johnson, Perry Johnson and Robert Johnson all of Summit, MS; nieces and nephews: LaChandra (Lamar) Hueston, Andre Johnson, Tyler Jones and Chanae Robinson; a host of cousins and friends.
Vernell will be cremated at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial Service will be on Friday, December 7, 2018 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at The Center, 1845 West 37th Avenue, Gary, IN 46408. Cards and Acknowledgements can be sent to LaChandra Hueston, 7429 Pierce Place, Merrillville IN 46410.