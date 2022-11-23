 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernis Dean Meeks

April 1, 1954—Oct. 6, 2022

WHITING—Vernis Dean Meeks, 68 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center. He was the beloved son of the late Lonnie and Dixie (Baker) Meeks; loving brother of Edward Meeks, Shirly Bartley and the late Jan Patty; dear uncle of Angie; dearest friend and caregiver, Paul DePoy.

A Celebration of Dean’s Life will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 3:00p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00p.m. to time of services. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Dean Meeks was born on April 1, 1954 in Pikeville, Kentucky and was a graduate of Elkhorn City High School, Class of 1972. Fifty years ago, he made his way to Northwest Indiana and settled in Whiting. He continued his education at the Don Roberts School of Beauty and became a licensed beautician in the State of Indiana. A talented stylist, he began his career at Ron’s Moods 3 Gifts House of Beauty in Whiting. In addition to his successful hair stylist career, Dean excelled at art, creating beautiful paintings, drawings and sketches. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting “Gimme Shelter” (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, Indiana 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.

