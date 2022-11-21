 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon Childs

July 17, 1928 - Nov. 11, 2022

LEXINGTON, KY -

Vernon Childs, 94, of Lexington, KY, died on November 11, 2022. He was born July 17, 1928, in Leroy, IN and moved to Hebron, IN, in 1935.

He attended the University of Chicago and completed college at Indiana University in 1949. In 1952 he served in the army in Korea. He taught and coached in Crown Point, IN, in 1953 where he met Evelyn Sebastian. They married on August 29, 1954, moved around Indiana, and had four children. In 1963, he became assistant superintendent, then superintendent in 1972, in the Manitowoc WI Public Schools, retiring in 1990. Vernon was a lifelong Cubs fan, avid gardener and woodsman, and generously supported community organizations.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Viva (nee Nespital) and Vernon Childs, Sr., wife Evelyn, and son David.

He is survived by children Elizabeth and Mary Ellen, both of Minneapolis, MN; Paul (Laura) of Lexington, KY; grandchildren Eliot and Evelyn; and extended family.

Private burial will be in Branch Evergreen Cemetery, Branch, WI.

Please contribute to your favorite charity.

