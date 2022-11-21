Vernon Childs

He attended the University of Chicago and completed college at Indiana University in 1949. In 1952 he served in the army in Korea. He taught and coached in Crown Point, IN, in 1953 where he met Evelyn Sebastian. They married on August 29, 1954, moved around Indiana, and had four children. In 1963, he became assistant superintendent, then superintendent in 1972, in the Manitowoc WI Public Schools, retiring in 1990. Vernon was a lifelong Cubs fan, avid gardener and woodsman, and generously supported community organizations.