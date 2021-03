VALPARAISO, IN - Vernon James Young, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home.