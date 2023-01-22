April 1, 1944 - Jan. 20, 2023

BOONE GROVE, IN - Vernon "Mike" Hennings, 78, of Boone Grove, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023.

He was born April 1, 1944, in Gary, IN, to the late Frank and Ora (Cole) Hennings. Mike graduated from Boone Grove High School and made his career with Bethlehem Steel for 47 years. He was a movie buff, who enjoyed traveling with his wife, and watching college sports, especially IU Basketball and Notre Dame Football. Mike will be dearly missed.

On October 26, 1968, Mike married Patty Lee Smith, who preceded him in death in 2021. He is survived by their sons: Bret (Cindy) Hennings of Boone Grove and Chad (Melissa) Hennings of Fowler; grandchildren: Megan (Eder) Hernandez, Corey (Bayle) Nimtz, Joshua Hennings; great-granddaughter, Emilia Hernandez; and sister, Darlene Hennings. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Bill and Jack Hennings.

A private burial of ashes will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.