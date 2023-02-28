VALPARAISO, IN - Vernon R. Birky, 91, Of Valparaiso passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023. He was born August 16, 1931 In Kouts to Dean & Hazel (Fleener) Birky, graduated from Kouts High School, and served proudly with the U.S. Army in Korea earning a Purple Heart. Vernon made his career as a sheet metal worker for Suburban Homes for many years before concluding with the City of Valparaiso Sanitation Department. He was a longtime member of Valparaiso Mennonite Church which recently became Crossing Community Church. Vernon loved to travel to his son's farm in Kouts where he could help with the chores, especially hay baling well into his 80's.