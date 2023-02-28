Aug. 16, 1931 - Feb. 25, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - Vernon R. Birky, 91, Of Valparaiso passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023. He was born August 16, 1931 In Kouts to Dean & Hazel (Fleener) Birky, graduated from Kouts High School, and served proudly with the U.S. Army in Korea earning a Purple Heart. Vernon made his career as a sheet metal worker for Suburban Homes for many years before concluding with the City of Valparaiso Sanitation Department. He was a longtime member of Valparaiso Mennonite Church which recently became Crossing Community Church. Vernon loved to travel to his son's farm in Kouts where he could help with the chores, especially hay baling well into his 80's.
On August 11, 1956 he married Shirley A. Hopkins who preceded him in death in 2006. Survivors include their children; Michael R. (Cindy) Birky of Kouts, Terry L. Davis & David A. Birky both of Valparaiso, grandchildren; Joshua Davis, Sara Szarley, Cherish DeLeon & Jordan Davis, and seven great-grandchilden. He was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Mary Grace Birky, siblings: Lloyd & Eldon Birky, Alvena Dunham & Lorna Birky.
A visitation will be held Tuesday at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. The funeral service will be held at Crossing Community Church, 1305 Silhavy Rd., Valparaiso beginning at 1:00 pm and burial to follow at Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery, Kouts. Memorial donations may be made to Crossing Community Church.