PORTAGE, IN - Vernon Ray "Pete" Coln, 90 of Portage, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born July 28, 1931 in Jackson, Mississippi to the late Thomas C. and Esta (Hatten) Coln. Vernon retired from Ford in East Chicago, where he had work for 34 years in quality control. He loved country music and was musically inclined, playing guitar and bass guitar, even playing in various bands over the years. Vernon was a proud and respected man, known for his giving heart and love of his family.