Vernon Ray "Pete" Coln
July 28, 1931 - April 17, 2022
PORTAGE, IN - Vernon Ray "Pete" Coln, 90 of Portage, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born July 28, 1931 in Jackson, Mississippi to the late Thomas C. and Esta (Hatten) Coln. Vernon retired from Ford in East Chicago, where he had work for 34 years in quality control. He loved country music and was musically inclined, playing guitar and bass guitar, even playing in various bands over the years. Vernon was a proud and respected man, known for his giving heart and love of his family.
Vernon was preceded in death by his loving wives, Betty in 1968 and Mary Ann in 2020. He is survived by his children, Brinda (William) Rogers, Joyce (Alan) Hart, Jean Berry, MaryJean Steel, and Joni (Ron) Reid; 18 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Vernon was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Sappinton; son-in-law, Jack Berry; and brother, Thomas Coln.
Visitation will be Monday, April 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.