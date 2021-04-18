Oct. 11, 1937 - Apr. 14, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Vernon W. Vierk, age 83, of Crown Point, IN, was called home by God on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Vernon is survived by his wife of 56 years, Roberta A. Vierk; two daughters: Kristen (Anthony) Popovich and Kimberly (Allen) Gustin; granddaughter, Lilly Ilaria Gustin; sister, Nancy (Robert) Salzwedel; sister-in-laws: Norma Vierk and Rebecca (Gorden) Thorne; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents: Erv and Myrtle Vierk; and brother, Thomas Vierk.
Vernon, born on October 11, 1937, was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who would answer the call to anyone and everyone that needed a helping hand. He loved his family deeply.
Vernon was raised in Lansing, IL and graduated from Thornton Fractional High School in 1955. While in high school he played football, wrestled, and was on the track team. Vernon graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree. While in college he became a member of Sigma Tau Fraternity, played football and broke university school records in wrestling, becoming a member of the hall of fame.
Upon graduating from college Vernon joined the family business at Vierk's Hessville Furniture. He loved serving his community, volunteering and fundraising for many organizations, and served as past President for the Hammond Jaycees, the Hammond Optimist Club, the Lake County Planning Commission, and the Lakes of the Four Seasons Lions Club. He was honored as the Republican of the Year in 2006, and truly had a passion, and love for politics and his country serving as a U.S. Marine as a young man - Semper Fi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Vernon's name to local animal shelters in Northwest Indiana.
