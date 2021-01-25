Oct. 21, 1936 - Jan. 21, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Veronica Brtos (nee Kovach), age 84, of Highland, passed away January 21, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family. Veronica was born on October 21, 1936 in Ruskovce, Czechoslovakia to the late Michael and Mary Kovach where she spent her early childhood until coming to Whiting, IN at 9 years old. Veronica was the beloved mother of David Brtos and Jennifer (Joe) Chatel; loving grandmother of Joey (fiance Jenna) Chatel and Jake (fiance ZJ) Chatel; caring sister of Mary (late Art) Halpin and Michael (Diane) Kovach; several nieces and nephews, cousins; and her faithful companion "Buddy".

She was a long-time member of St. Thomas More Church where she was the administrative assistant in the parish office for over 25 years. She was also a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association Br. 81.

Veronica enjoyed spending time with friends at bingo and the casinos; she loved lighthouses, angels, and a good pizza. You never left her house hungry and she made sure you took some home too. She loved cooking and baking Slovak food and will be remembered for her holupki, halusky, chicken soup and her famous seven-layer jello.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:40 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Internment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.