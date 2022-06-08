Veronica Rutherford

Sept. 26, 1958 - May 29, 2022

HAMMOND - Veronica Rutherford, 63, of Hammond, departed this Earth on Sunday May 29, 2022, to walk through the gates of heaven, and be with the Lord and loved ones who have passed along the way. Veronica grew up in Hammond and graduated from Hammond High School in 1976, and Calumet College with her Bachelor of Business Administration in 2010. Veronica worked for the School City of Hammond as a substitute teacher for over 22 years.

Veronica's life was centered around her children and grandchildren. Veronica loved family and would do anything she could to help family and friends. Veronica will be remembered for her boisterous laughter, her love for family, music, and being the life of the party.

Veronica is preceded in death by her aunts and uncles: Joe Lewis, Betty Leday, and Will Lewis.

Veronica leaves her fiance, Derryl Zeigler; children: Levi Williams, Tyrone Rutherford, Christopher Rutherford, and Nina Zeigler; and her mother, Margree Lewis of Hammond, IN. She also leaves many grandchildren; cousins; and family; and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. with Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408. Internment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith, IN.