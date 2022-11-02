WINAMAC, IN - Veselin "Walter" Djordjevich, age 82 of Winamac, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anita Djordjevich (nee Riccomini); two sons: Mark (Jeanne) Djordjevich and Steven (Wendy Mis) Djordjevich; five grandchildren: Mark (Brittany James) Djordjevich, Jessica (T.J.) Wilson, Matthew (Morgan) Djordjevich, Andrew Djordjevich and Samantha Nauracy; great-grandaugher, Zoe Djordjevich; brother-in-law, David Tobias; sister in-law, Mary Kay Wilson; nephew, David Tobias, Jr. Preceded in death by parents: Rudy and Sylvia Djordjevic; daughter, Susan Nauracy; brother, Louie Djordjevic; sister, Diane Tobias.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m..

Walter was a lifelong member of East Chicago Goodfellows Club and a member of Union Local #150 Operators Engineers. He retired from Levy Company in East Chicago. He spent his retirement years in Winamac, IN watching the Tippecanoe River go by. Please omit flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com