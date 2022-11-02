 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veselin "Walter" Djordjevich

  • 0

WINAMAC, IN - Veselin "Walter" Djordjevich, age 82 of Winamac, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anita Djordjevich (nee Riccomini); two sons: Mark (Jeanne) Djordjevich and Steven (Wendy Mis) Djordjevich; five grandchildren: Mark (Brittany James) Djordjevich, Jessica (T.J.) Wilson, Matthew (Morgan) Djordjevich, Andrew Djordjevich and Samantha Nauracy; great-grandaugher, Zoe Djordjevich; brother-in-law, David Tobias; sister in-law, Mary Kay Wilson; nephew, David Tobias, Jr. Preceded in death by parents: Rudy and Sylvia Djordjevic; daughter, Susan Nauracy; brother, Louie Djordjevic; sister, Diane Tobias.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m..

Walter was a lifelong member of East Chicago Goodfellows Club and a member of Union Local #150 Operators Engineers. He retired from Levy Company in East Chicago. He spent his retirement years in Winamac, IN watching the Tippecanoe River go by. Please omit flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts