July 31, 1928 - Jan. 25, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Vicente Verduzco, age 94, of Valparaiso and formerly of Hobart passed away in his home with his family at his side on Wednesday January 25, 2023. He was born July 31, 1928, in Los Angeles, California to the late Salvador and Loreto (Gomez) Verduzco. Vicente was a boilermaker that retired from Inland Steel after thirty years of service. He was a member of the Hobart Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with dear friends and beloved family. He loved animals of all kinds.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amparo (nee Ochoa) Verduzco; three children, Vincent (Paula) Verduzco of Portage, George Verduzco of Crown Point, and David (Erika) Verduzco of Chesterton; six grandchildren, Loni (Roberto) Yanez, Michael, Olivia, Sophia, Vivienne, and Matthew; seven great grandchildren, Isaiah, Deon, Driana, Dreyah, Daquvay, Kaliana, and Annabella; five brothers and sisters, Ana Barragan, Soledad Verduzco, Maria Segura, Salvador Verduzco, and Rosalia (Ricardo) Mosqueda; a sister-in-law, Anita Verduzco; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and nine brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin with 9:30 am Prayers at the funeral home and process to St. Paul Catholic Church 1855 Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN 46385 at 10:30 am Tuesday January 31, 2023, where Rev. Douglas Mayer will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 pm Monday at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Vicente's cremated remains will be entombed in Memory Lane Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date.