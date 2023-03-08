HAMMOND, IN - Vicki Carter, age 65, of Hammond, IN, passed away suddenly on March 3rd, 2023. She was born on April 27, 1957 in Highland, IN to Beverly (Lee) and Myron Pelot. Vicki is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Rick Carter; sons: Eric (Angie) Thomas of Conover, Wisconsin and Nick Thomas of Houston, Texas; daughter Britney Carter of Hammond, IN; sister: Lori Pelot (Pat Mitchell) of Kenosha, Wisconsin and brother Jeff (Beth) Pelot of Griffith, IN; grandson: Caleb (Bri) Thomas. The family will receive friends at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on March 9, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers monetary support can be made to the family. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.