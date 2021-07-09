Vicki L. Bluhm

Vicki graduated in 1978 from Wilmington High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Communications from St. Francis, Chicago, IL. Vicki also attended St. Francis De Sales, where she also taught at. She also taught at Michigan City High School and was a gymnastics coach for 40 years. Vicki was also a fitness instructor. Vicki played the organ for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a wonderful wife, mother and even better Gi Gi.