Vicki L. Bluhm

Vicki Lynn Bluhm
August 9, 1960 — June 24, 2021
MICHIGAN CITY, IN — Vicki Lynn Bluhm, 60, of Michigan City, passed away unexpectedly at 5:51 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Franciscan Health, Michigan City.
She was born August 9, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, to William and Elaine (Gould) Carlyle.
Vicki graduated in 1978 from Wilmington High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Communications from St. Francis, Chicago, IL. Vicki also attended St. Francis De Sales, where she also taught at. She also taught at Michigan City High School and was a gymnastics coach for 40 years. Vicki was also a fitness instructor. Vicki played the organ for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a wonderful wife, mother and even better Gi Gi.
On August 7, 1999 in Michigan City, Indiana, she married James Michael Bluhm, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Jadrian (Marisol) Hanko, Erin Garske, Kacey (Torrence) Neighbors, Kelli Webster, Joshua Vigil and McKenna Bluhm; brothers, Mike (Judy) Carlyle and Kim (Susan) Carlyle; sisters, Kate and Moon Carlyle; grandchildren, Audri, Spencer, Huntly, Kendall, Jett, Stella, Jaxon, William, Lyle and Noah; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were her parents; and son Jerrick Hanko.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, August 9, 2021 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Bluhm County Park Shelter, Westville. LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to your local animal shelter in memory of Vicki Lynn Bluhm.