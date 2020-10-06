Vicki Lee Davis (nee Baro)

STEGER, IL - Steger, IL Vicki Lee Davis, age 50, of Steger, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Steven Ray Davis; son, Joshua Davis; stepdaughter, Krystal Klieber; father: Kenneth Baro; three sisters: twin Gerry (Jason) Paris, Lynn Biederman and Kathy (Frank) Kalisik; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by her mother Ruth Baro (Nee Leib); father in- law Tomaray and mother in-law Martha Davis.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Dan Nichols, Minister officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME. Due to COVID-19 restrictions face mask are required and no food will be permitted in the funeral home.