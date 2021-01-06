Vicki Lukawski

CROWN POINT, IN — Vicki Lukawski, 58, is now cancer-free. After a short and courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma, Vicki passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on December 29, 2020.

Vicki was born on July 5, 1962 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to George and Artes Theodore as the youngest of four siblings. She moved to Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood with her family in 1964, where she attended Luther High School North. Later settling in Northwest Indiana, she married Joseph G. Lukawski on June 9, 1984, and shortly thereafter gave birth to their two children, Joe and Amanda. The family has called Lakes of the Four Seasons home for 30+ years, all of which were filled with friends, family gatherings, sunset boat rides, and the delicious meals that Vicki would expertly prepare. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind nature, and warm hospitality. May we all love each other just as she loved us -- with open arms and a loving spirit.

Vicki honorably worked in the Lake County Court System for 40 years where she most recently served as the Court Administrator/Chief of Staff for Judge Sheila M. Moss in Superior Court, County Division Room 2. More than a coworker, she was a friend, mentor, and role model to everyone that she worked with.