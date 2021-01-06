Vicki Lukawski
CROWN POINT, IN — Vicki Lukawski, 58, is now cancer-free. After a short and courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma, Vicki passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on December 29, 2020.
Vicki was born on July 5, 1962 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to George and Artes Theodore as the youngest of four siblings. She moved to Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood with her family in 1964, where she attended Luther High School North. Later settling in Northwest Indiana, she married Joseph G. Lukawski on June 9, 1984, and shortly thereafter gave birth to their two children, Joe and Amanda. The family has called Lakes of the Four Seasons home for 30+ years, all of which were filled with friends, family gatherings, sunset boat rides, and the delicious meals that Vicki would expertly prepare. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind nature, and warm hospitality. May we all love each other just as she loved us -- with open arms and a loving spirit.
Vicki honorably worked in the Lake County Court System for 40 years where she most recently served as the Court Administrator/Chief of Staff for Judge Sheila M. Moss in Superior Court, County Division Room 2. More than a coworker, she was a friend, mentor, and role model to everyone that she worked with.
Her legacy will live on with her family, friends, Greek traditions, and a 3-inch thick cookbook that she created for her children, nieces, and nephews. They may not be able to match Vicki's prowess in the kitchen, but they will always cook with the same amount of love and passion that she did. Vicki cultivated a true appreciation of life that she passed onto her family - playing piano, painting, and encouraging them to follow their passions. Vicki was a devoted member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, singing in the church choir for over a decade.
Vicki is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Joseph; daughter, Amanda (Jonathan) Gandolf; son, Joseph (Sonia Lecomte); sister, Helen (Mark) Schillo; brother, John (Elaine) Theodore; brother-in-law Father Michael Kouremetis; dog, Zeus; nephews, Matthew (Caitlin), Christopher (Amanda), and Gregory (Paige Umphred) Schillo, Tommy (Kate), and George Theodore, Tony (Sarah) Kouremetis; nieces, Stephanie (Shawn) Bordelon, Artie (George) Khitiri; sisters-in-law, Janny Lukawski, Nancy (John) Castro, Kathy (Mark) Nagdeman, Barbara (Norbert) Lyon, Jo Ellen (Dennis) Grabelle, Mary (Kim) Kessler; nephews: Ben (Brooke) Lyon, Kyle Nagdeman, Kevin (Cassie) Kessler; nieces: Veronica (Shawn) Kelly; Kara (Michael) Nigh; Kristyn (Luis Arellano) Kessler; Audrey Lukawski; so many loved ones in her extended family; and a community of friends that will continue to celebrate her life and legacy by hosting parties, enjoying each other's company, and sending everyone home with leftovers of traditional Greek dishes.
She is preceded in death by and now joins her mother, Artes; father, George; sister, Presvytera Cyndy; mother-in-law Helen; father-in-law Edward; and brother-in-law Edward among the angels.
The family wishes to thank everyone who supported Vicki in her fight against cancer; and more importantly, everyone who shared in the loving moments of Vicki's incredible life.
Funeral services will be officiated by Father Theordore Poteres and assisted by brother-in-law Father Michael Kouremetis on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For those who are unable to join us, services will be streamed live on Vicki Lukawski's Facebook page. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private wake will be held for immediate family, and a memorial to honor Vicki will be set at a later date when it is safe to celebrate together.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation here: cholangiocarcinoma.org/Vicki-Lukawski/. Masks are required at all services. For further information please call David or Mileva at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com