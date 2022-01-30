SEPT. 14, 1955 - JAN. 25, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Vicki Lynn Jaeger, 66 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. She was born September 14, 1955 in Kalamazoo, MI the daughter of: Jackie Donald and Mary Dolores (Lillevig) Jennings. Vicki worked at Porter Memorial Hospital, in labor and delivery, for 20 plus years. Most recently she worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant at Avalon Springs, Valparaiso. Vicki loved her co-workers, patients, and friends like family. Her joy, compassion, and understanding spirit resonated throughout the community she selflessly served.

Vicki was a devoted mother, she loved her children Molly and Sam immensely, including her dog Luke and her cat Inga. She recently became a grandmother and was able to travel to Germany to meet her sweet Esther. To know Vicki was to love Vicki, she was a friend to everyone who knew her. She brought laughter and kindness everywhere she went. We will forever miss her sweet serenades, her smile, her contagious laughter, and her vivacious love for everything and everyone. Her beautiful light will never be replaced.

Vicki is survived by her mother, Dolores Jennings; children: Molly (Payton Heist) Jaeger and Samuel (Svenja) Jaeger; and granddaughter, Esther; their father, Mark (Maureen) Jaeger; and brothers: Paul (Shelley) and Bruce Jennings; as well as many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Jennings; and her soul mate, fiance, William "Bill" Rhodes.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME; 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM CST. Cremation will follow at Angelcrest Crematory.