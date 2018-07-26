HAMMOND, IN - Vicki Weidner, 89 of Hammond, entered eternal life on Monday, July 23, 2018. She is survived by children: Leandra (James) Grady of Highland, Ralph (spouse and two children) of Hobart, William, Stephen (Tresa), Randall, Alan (Kim), all of Hammond, John (Lisa), of Two Harbors, MN, James (Joanne), Linda (Dave) Moon, both of Hammond, sisters Sylvia Tiltges of Schererville and Adeline (late John) Jerich, of Merrillville, grandchildren Lauren, Paul (Kim), and Kyle Grady, Shelby Trylong, Jaylee and Jacob Weidner, great-grandchildren Madalyn and Teagan Grady and several nieces and nephews. Vicki was preceded in death by husband Ralph, daughter Margaret, granddaughters Margaret and Marilyn Grady, Robin Weidner, great grandson JD, parents Stephen and Veronica (Pasciak) Marynowski, brother Walter (late Betty) Marynowski, and dear friend Francis Burgard.
Alluding to her future profession, Vicki loved to nurse her dollies back to health. As a graduate of Loyola University St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, her greatest professional joy was to participate in the miracle of birth every day. Thru retirement Vicki enjoyed membership in Foresters, Daughters of Isabella, SPARC at St. Maria Goretti, St. John Bosco Altar and Rosary Society, and a hearty laugh with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM. The Family will be sharing memories at the funeral home starting at 5:30 PM.