Jan. 30, 1944 - Feb. 20, 2023

Vickie N. Larson, 79, Rockford, IL, formerly of Chesterton, IN died peacefully on February 20, 2023 at Heritage Woods of Rockford, IL. She was born on January 30, 1944, in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of Milton A. and E. Berniece (Martin) Newhouse.

Vickie graduated from Howe High School in Indianapolis in 1961 and earned a BA in English from Indiana University and a MS in Education from Northwestern University. Between college degrees, she served as a Peace Corps volunteer teaching English in Bangkok, Thailand. She taught English at Chesterton High School from 1969-1970. She served the Duneland Community for many years as a township trustee, precinct committeeman, and long-time member of the library board. She was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash award for her community service. She was also a past member of the First Unitarian Church of Hobart. Vickie worked for the Westchester Twp. Assessor's office for 27 years before retiring in 2009.

Vickie was well-known for her knitting and crocheting skills and many families have treasured baby blankets she gifted them. She was an avid fan of racing sports including IndyCar, NASCAR and F1.

Vickie is survived by her children: Jennifer (Andrew) Mitchell of Rockford, IL and David Larson of Chicago as well as grandchildren: Garrett and Victoria "Torrie" Larson of Cedar Rapids, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents.

All services will be private. The family is requesting no flowers but memorials in Vickie's name may be made to Planned Parenthood at https://www.plannedparenthood.org/ or the Westchester Public Library at The Westchester Public Library, Thomas Branch, 200 W. Indiana Avenue, Chesterton, IN 46304. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. To extend condolences or share memories please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.