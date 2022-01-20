ST. JOHN, IN - Vickie R. Jahaske (nee Youngman), age 74, of St. John, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 4, 2021, after a battle with a long illness. Loving wife of 43 years to Paul F. Jahaske. Devoted mother of Timothy (Crystal) Jahaske, Michael Jahaske, and the late Molly Jahaske. Proud grandmother of Mylie and Case. Dear sister of Ronald (Jean) Youngman and Janet (Mark) Wetzel. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Godmother of Lily Schreiber. Preceded in death by her parents Wendell and Frances Youngman.

Vickie graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale, IL. She received her undergraduate teaching degree from University of Wisconsin at LaCrosse and her masters degree at Loyola University Chicago. Vickie started her teaching career in the western suburbs of Chicago and then worked 20 years for the Lake Central School Corporation.

Vickie was a very passionate, caring and giving person who touched many lives. She was the life of the neighborhood and life of the party, always ready to lend a hand and make a statement with her love of fashion. One of Vickie's passions was the love of shopping and her gift was turning buyers into shoppers. She loved to spend time with her closest and dearest friends and together they would "shop until they dropped".