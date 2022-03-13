WESTFIELD, IN - Vicky "Lynn" Manley, who preferred to be called "Lynn" by her family and friends, peacefully passed on March 6, 2022, after a brave battle with health complications.

Lynn was born to Joseph & Victoria Peck at St. Mary's hospital in Gary, IN. She graduated high school in NW Indiana and held positions with US Steel (Gary, IN) and Hydril (Houston, TX). In 2006, Lynn founded a successful home fragrance and candle company, Linnea's Lights, in homage to her Swedish grandmother, Linnea De St. Jean. Until her retirement in 2013, Lynn built her company like she crafted her life; on a foundation of quality, integrity, beauty, and love.

Lynn was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all. She had many passions in life, such as traveling, reading, cooking, and gardening, with family being her primary source of happiness. She was a force with a flair for the dramatic. She will be missed dearly but her strong and independent legacy will endure forever.

Lynn is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James "Danny" Manley; her parents: Joseph & Victoria Peck; and her siblings: Mary Peck, Charles Peck, and Eva Peck.

Lynn is survived by her children: Michael (Laura) Terek of Schererville, IN, Rob (Jo) Terek of Crown Point, IN, and Laura (Matt) Cler of Carmel, IN.; her grandchildren: Nicholas Lane, Ian Lane, Gabrielle Batchelor, Hannah Cler, Madeleine Cler, Hayden Cler, Mia Terek, Simona Terek; her ex-husband and friend, Ron Mokol of Binghampton, NY; her stepchildren: Ronnie Mokol of Binghampton, NY, and Tanya Coleman of Charlotte, NC; her siblings: JoAnn (Bert) Bruno, Jackie (Steve) Miller, and Joe (Cindy) Peck; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL HOME on March 16, 2022. Visitation at 9:00 AM with a memorial service to follow at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Porter County Animal Shelter (https://www.portercountyanimalshelter.org/) and Random Acts of Flowers (https://rafindy.org/) can be made in Vicky Lynn Manley's name.

Quotes that describe mom -

"She sprouted love like flowers, grew a garden in her mind, and even on the darkest days, from her smile the sun still shined." – Erin Hanson

"A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory" - Leonard Nemoy