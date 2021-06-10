Vicky Sue Schuett (nee Hoyt)

Oct. 2, 1951 - June 8, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Vicky Sue Schuett (nee Hoyt), age 69, of Crown Point, IN, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Vicky is survived by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth; children: Kendra (Michael) Orzechowicz, Timothy (Karyn) Schuett, and Kimberly (Gregg) Swett; grandchildren: Nathan, Abigail and Benjamin Schuett; Avery and Ethan Swett; Graham and Parker Orzechowicz.

Vicky was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Opal Hoyt; and brother, Darrell Hoyt.

Vicky enjoyed working at Holy Family Child Care Center in Crown Point for over 10 years. Her greatest joy in life were her grandkids and all of their activities.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

Memorials in Vicky's name may be given to Down Syndrome Association NWI.

Visit Vicky's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.