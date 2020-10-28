Victor A. Vargas Sr.

LAKE STATION, IN — Victor A. Vargas Sr., 78, of Lake Station, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was born on July 1, 1942, to the late Anastacio and Helen Vargas. Vic worked for 33 years as an EMT for Lake Station and was also a volunteer firefighter. Vic retired from Union Carbide (Praxair). He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and more recently was a member of VFW Post #9323 and American Legion Post #100 where he was a part of the D.O.D. Honor Guard. Vic will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and he will be missed dearly.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marti, in 2016; grandson, Little Herbie Podenski; two brothers and two sisters; parents-in-law, Rene and Gloria Luellman; and several other in-laws.

Vic is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Herb) Podenski; three sons, Victor (Kim) Vargas Jr., Sam (Mary) Vargas and Scott (Samantha) Vargas; 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two on the way; sister, Delores Good; other loving family members and many friends.

There will be a visitation for Vic on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 2:00 until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road.