Victor Espinosa

Victor Espinosa

Dec. 23, 1946 - May 20, 2022

MERRILLVILLE - Victor Espinosa passed away on May 20, 2022, at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville. He was born on December 23, 1946, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents: Dionicio and Maria Espinosa; son, Abel Espinosa; sisters: Maria Luisa Espinosa Santiago, Ramona Espinosa, and Andrea Espinosa.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Lucy Espinosa; and his three sons: Natanael, Otoniel, and Victor Espinosa, Jr., daughter-in-law, Da'Real; and two granddaughters: Daejah and Mariah; three brothers: Luis Espinosa, Dionicio (Margarita) Espinosa and Enoc (Lirio) Espinosa; four sisters: Agustina Abreu, Juanita Espinosa, Aurea Espinosa and Julia Sanchez.

Victor came to the United States in 1962. He graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 1968. Victor worked at Inland Steel for 34 years.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. The funeral will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point. Rev. Johnny Bonilla officiating.

Interment at Historic Maplewood Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com

