× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Victor Frederick

HIGHLAND, IN — Victor Frederick, 75 of Highland, IN, (formerly Naperville, IL) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving son, Sam, and Sam's mother Miriam Klein; sisters, Paula (Lloyd) Johnson and Betty Holcomb; brother, John (Virginia); sister-in-law, Carol; many nieces and nephews and close friend Joyce Fies. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen; brother, Don; brother-in-law, Dean Holcomb, and longtime partner, Barbara Bailey.

Vic graduated from Luther South High School in 1962. Vic was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, won numerous awards while he served and volunteered for duty in Vietnam 1966-67. He worked at Central Steel and Wire for 38 years.Vic got the most out of life while he was able. He loved cars very early — the faster the better. Vic had a great sense of humor and loved re-telling funny stories and family memories, often not finishing without cracking himself up. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.