Victor J. Maurer

LANSING, IL - Victor J. 'Vic' Maurer, age 57, of Lansing, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 23, 2018. Loving husband of Kimberley Maurer, nee Smit. Devoted father of Jessica (Brandon) Murzyn. Proud grandpa of Reed. Beloved son of Marilyn (Dennis) O'Brien, and son-in-law of Norma (late Henry 'Sonny') Smit. Dear brother of the late Annette (Julio) Ochoa; brother-in-law of Clarence (Joanne) Smit, Karen (John) DeYoung, and Mark (Dawn) Smit. Kind uncle of several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME JAMES E. JANUSZ DIRECTOR, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Lynn M. Byrd officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Humane Society of the Calumet Area (421 45th Avenue Munster, IN 46321) appreciated. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.