Victor Paul Rini, Psy.D.

Victor graduated from Cleveland State University, Ohio State University, and the Illinois School of Professional Psychology, where he earned his doctorate in Psychology in 1997 while his children were babies and he was working full-time. He was blessed with incredible energy, zest for life, and an analytical mind which fueled his pursuit of new experiences. His professional career included time in community mental health and establishing his own private practice as a clinical psychologist. He was recognized in his field by both colleagues and clients as being warm, insightful, and skilled. Over the years, many of his clients have commented upon his healing impact on their lives, and it was clear to all that he was committed to their welfare. His career and pursuit of higher education inspired each of his daughters in their own way to pursue a Masters in Social Work and a Doctorate in Folklore, and he was immensely proud of their accomplishments.