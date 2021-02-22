 Skip to main content
Victor Richard Bogucki

CROWN POINT, IN - Victor Richard Bogucki, 77, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away on February 17, 2021. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana in 1943 to Thefil Stanley Bogucki and Lillian Bogucki (nee Lobodzinki).

Victor attended Morton High School, after which he attended Purdue Calumet where he studied Electronics. In 1964 he was drafted into the Armed Forces. While in the Army, PVT Victor R. Bogucki became a Communications Specialist Instructor.

Victor is survived by his two children: Thefil (Ted) Bogucki and Christine Bogucki of Schererville, IN; and his two sisters: Beatrice (Norman) Skrabala of Calumet City, IL, Judith (Wayne) Kluth of Lansing, IL. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews: Glenn Howard, Steve (Stacy) Howard, Eva (Mike) Kluge, Jeffrey Skrabala, Joy (Jim) Crilley. In addition, Victor leaves behind many beloved relatives, including Delphine (Bob) Wozniak and Paul (Stephanie) Dydek. Victor was preceded in death by his parents.

Victor worked 30 years for the Menards Corporation in Schererville and Portage, Indiana. Because of his love for work, Victor was still working at Menards up until the time of his death.

The Catholic religion played an important part in Victor's life. In addition, Victor was an avid Chicago Bears and Notre Dame football fan, but never missed a chance to root for Tom Brady. During football season, you could always find Victor sitting in a recliner and watching the game with Max (miniature schnauzer), his best little fury buddy, on his lap. His personality was even larger than his 6'6" stature. The most important thing in his life was his family, who will miss him dearly. Due to the current environment, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

