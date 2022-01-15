Nov. 23, 1931 - Jan. 12, 2022

KOUTS, IN - Victor Roy Martin, 90, of Kouts passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born November 23, 1931 in Hebron, IN to Arthur and Lydia (Elgi) Martin and graduated from Kouts High School in 1949.

Victor made his career as a row crop and dairy farmer in Porter County for over 50 years. Victor and his wife, Patricia were passionate bus drivers for Kouts Schools for decades, having also driven team and fan buses to countless sporting contests over the years.

On June 3, 1951 he married Patricia Railing who survives; along with their children; Victoria (Bob) Miller, Jo (Barry) Olsen, Roger (Patricia) Martin and Mark (Theresa) Martin, all of Kouts; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and 15 siblings.

A visitation will be held Monday, January 17, 2022 from 3:00–6:00 p.m. at Hopewell Mennonite Church, Kouts, with memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hopewell Mennonite Church or Kouts High School Athletic Fund.