HEGEWISCH - Victor V. Campagnolo, Jr., late of Hegewisch, was granted eternal peace on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 61 years to Dolores (nee Zurawski). Dearest father of Gary (Eva) and "darling daughter" Donna (John) Gustafson. Proud grandfather of Nicholas Campagnolo and Kyle Gustafson. Fond brother of Richard (Pam) and Michael, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Victor was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Anna (nee Rodella). Victor was raised in Roseland, Illinois. He was a member of the inaugural graduating class of Mendel Catholic High School in 1955. He retired from Acme Steel/Interlake in Riverdale, Illinois after 40 years of service.
Victor thoroughly enjoyed his woodworking craft and created unique pieces for family and friends. He was always available to give assistance to his family with any household projects. Victor was an avid racquetball and handball player, enjoyed riding his bicycle, and daily run on the treadmill into his later years. In lieu of flowers, please consider offering a mass in Victor's name.
Due to Covid-19, private funeral services to be held at St. Florian Church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Arrangements entrusted to Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
