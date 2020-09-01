HEGEWISCH - Victor V. Campagnolo, Jr., late of Hegewisch, was granted eternal peace on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 61 years to Dolores (nee Zurawski). Dearest father of Gary (Eva) and "darling daughter" Donna (John) Gustafson. Proud grandfather of Nicholas Campagnolo and Kyle Gustafson. Fond brother of Richard (Pam) and Michael, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Victor was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Anna (nee Rodella). Victor was raised in Roseland, Illinois. He was a member of the inaugural graduating class of Mendel Catholic High School in 1955. He retired from Acme Steel/Interlake in Riverdale, Illinois after 40 years of service.