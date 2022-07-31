SCHERERVILLE - Victoria A. Russell (nee Bohling), age 62, of Schererville, passed away July 28, 2022. Survived by her loving husband, Charles; sons: Stephen (Delores) Russell, Christopher Russell, Alan (Lauren) Russell; grandchildren: Elsie, Violet, Veronica, Dennis and Jesse; great-grandchildren: Emma, Olivia, Mia and Waylon; sisters: Kathy (Dave) Frymark and Pam (late Bill) Bane; brothers: John Bohling and Tim (Donna) Bohling; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church of Schererville and at rest, St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Victoria's family on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy, Schererville and also on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.