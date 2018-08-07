Victoria Ann Neely (Hughes) 'Vicke' age 60, passed away on August 4, 2018. She was born October 14, 1957 in East Chicago, IN to Bud and Dolly Hughes. Vicke is survived by her three children: Brandon Neely, Sarah (John) Lemon and Greg Neely (Jaylin Chenoweth); Grandchildren: Olivia, Emma and Annabel; Mother: Dolly Bussey; Sister: Debi (Greg) Borza; Brothers: Mike Hughes (Terry Stringer) and Hank (Vicki) Bussey and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nephew, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael Neely; Father, Bud Hughes; Stepdad, Hank Bussey; Sister: Karen Nay; Grandparents, Roscoe and Marie Hughes and Adam and Sophie Lesniewski. Vicke was a 1975 graduate from Griffith High School. She will be remembered for her free spirit and beautiful smile.
A memorial service will be held Friday August 10, 2018 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the American Legion Post #66 at 132 N. Wiggs St., Griffith, IN.