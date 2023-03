WHITING, IN - Victoria Anna Miles (nee Morando) 74 of Whiting, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, wife of James W. Miles; mother of Lisa (Scott) Blastick, Natalie (Rene Reyna) Silaghi and Robert (Joanne) Silaghi; grandmother of ten. Funeral service Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10:00 a.m., Baran Funeral Home, 1235 119th St., Whiting; interment, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary; visitation, Monday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. For complete death notice visit www.baranfh.com. 219-659-4400.