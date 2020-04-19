EAST CHICAGO, IN - Victoria Daciow (nee Hnatko) passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020. Victoria is survived by her children: Renee (Glenn) Selby, Lisa (Keith) Miller and Granddaughter Danielle. Sister: Sylvia (late Frank) Timkovich; and many nieces and nephews. Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her brother, John (Estelle) Hnatko; sisters Mary (Frank) Kolodziej, Jean (Edward) Popiela and brother in-law Adolph Daciow. Vicki's greatest love was her family. And her children were proud to call her Mom. Burial will be private. Vicki was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.