VALPARAISO, IN - Victoria Marie Conover, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born December 16, 1925 in Little River, KS to Dr. Carl F. and Effie R. (Nelson) Lindberg. Vickie graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Valparaiso University. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and the P.E.O. She had total love for her family and an immense commitment to her household and beautification of her gardens. As a member of our nation's "Greatest Generation", Vickie and several other young women were selected as the first female lifeguards at Indiana Dunes State Park. She instilled in her family her foundational values of faith, love, hard work and integrity. In September 2014, The Porter County Master Gardener Association awarded the first Garden Appreciation Certificate for Vickie's passionate desire to upgrade, maintain, and preserve her love of nature. She was truly a mother who loved her family and friends.