Victoria Marie Conover, 94, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born December 16, 1925, in Little River, KS, to Dr. Carl F. and Effie R. (Nelson) Lindberg. Vickie graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Valparaiso University. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and a past member of P.E.O. She had total love for her family and an immense commitment to her household and beautification of her personal gardens. In September 2014, The Porter County Master Gardener Association awarded the "First-Ever" Garden Appreciation Certificate for Vickie's passionate desire to upgrade, maintain, and preserve her love of nature." She was truly a "Mom" who loved her family and friends.