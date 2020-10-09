Victoria Marie Conover
VALPARAISO, IN —
Victoria Marie Conover, 94, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born December 16, 1925, in Little River, KS, to Dr. Carl F. and Effie R. (Nelson) Lindberg. Vickie graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Valparaiso University. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and a past member of P.E.O. She had total love for her family and an immense commitment to her household and beautification of her personal gardens. In September 2014, The Porter County Master Gardener Association awarded the "First-Ever" Garden Appreciation Certificate for Vickie's passionate desire to upgrade, maintain, and preserve her love of nature." She was truly a "Mom" who loved her family and friends.
On December 21, 1947, she married The Honorable William G. Conover, who preceded her in death in January 2012. She is survived by their children: Charles W. (Karen) Conover, of Valparaiso, IN, Steven G. Conover, of Dallas, TX, R. Lee Conover, of Michigan City, IN, William L. Conover, of Bucharest, Romania, Paul R. Conover, of Phoenix, AZ, and David M. (Sarah) Conover, of Troy, OH; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Carl (Effie) Lindberg; son, Garrett V. Conover; twin brother, Victor Lindberg; brother, Captain Charles Lindberg (USN); and sister, Signe Christopher.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Porter County Master Gardeners Association, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 301, Valparaiso, IN 46383; Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN 46385; or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.