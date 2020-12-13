Victoria Marie Lemanski

Sept. 15, 1943 - Dec. 10, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Victoria Marie Lemanski, age 77, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 15, 1943 to the late Henry and Helen Wieczorek. Victoria worked in management at Shakey's many years ago. She had a passion for music and giving to others. Victoria will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put others before herself.

She is survived by her son, Henry (Becky) Lemanski, Valparaiso; two daughters: Valerie (Chuck Brownlee) Lemanski, Walkerton, Angela (Edward) Sajdera Chesterton; six grandchildren: Anthony (Carmen) Lemanski, Haley Lemanski, Lauren Bergman, Edward Sajdera, and Matthew Sajdera; four great grandchildren: Elijah, Julian, Isabella (Mila) and Ava.Victoria was also preceded in death by her husband, Warren L. Lemanski; and granddaughter, Alexandria Harper.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Victoria will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in private family funeral services.

Due to Lake County COVID-19 restrictions attendance will be limited to 25 people at one time. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be available. We ask that everyone helps us in keeping everyone safe and practices social distancing. Please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.